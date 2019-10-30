TAMPA (WFLA) – Game of Thrones fans get excited, a prequel is in the works for the hit TV show!
The series titled House of The Dragon was announced on the Game of Thrones Facebook page and will be co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.
Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes with Condal writing the series.
The Game of Thrones Fire spinoff series from Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin is currently the only prequel planned for HBO. The network has opted not to pick up The Longest Night pilot to series which was scheduled to star Naomi Watts, according to Variety.
No release date has been announced at this time.
- SC man busted with 200 THC-infused candies in NC, police say
- Twitter bans all political advertisements
- HBO announces Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon
- Former Pres. Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school in Georgia, 13 days after fall
- Wake County police encourage safety in light of rainy Halloween forecast
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now