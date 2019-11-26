Here’s how you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this year

(Tribune Media Wire) – All Charlie Brown knows how to make is “cold cereal and maybe toast,” but that’s not going to stop him from cooking up Thanksgiving for the Peanuts crew this year.

With Thanksgiving days away, it’s time to watch the classic Thanksgiving TV special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” the animated half-hour adventure of Charlie Brown and his motley group of friends.

As the story goes, Peppermint Patty has (a little bit rudely) invited herself and all her friends over to Charlie Brown’s house for Thanksgiving and the ever-beleaguered Charlie Brown, along with Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock, must scramble to put together a holiday feast.

The TV special was originally broadcast in November 1973. Here’s how you can watch the holiday classic this year.

Watch it on ABC

View it the good old-fashioned way by switching on the TV at 8 p.m. ET this Thursday and catching it on ABC. As a bonus, ABC plans to air “This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers” after the special.

You can also watch the full movie for free on ABC.com and on the ABC app the day after the movie airs.

Rent or buy the movie

If you don’t have cable or are just itching to get your hands on the movie now, you can purchase it for $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video and stream it instantly.

Not interested in owning it for a lifetime? Vudu has you covered with their $3.99 rental. You can purchase the film on Vudu for $14.99.

Those who prefer YouTube can rent and buy for the same price as Vudu: rent for $3.99 or own for $14.99.

And for those for whom streaming is not an option, the special is available on DVD and Blu-ray at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other fine retailers.

Good grief! That’s a lot of options. Happy watching!