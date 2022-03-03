RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle residents Kim and Penn Holderness are the latest winners of The Amazing Race on CBS. The internet personalities spoke with CBS 17 the day after the country saw them win $1 million after a longer-than-normal, delayed race thanks to the pandemic.

In talking with CBS 17’s Angela Taylor and Wes Hohenstein, the Holderness Family told said they will be giving away some of their winnings in a sharing program. They also said the money hasn’t hit their bank account, but they expect a lot of it to go to the government and their kid’s college fund.

Penn and Kim also talked about being the oldest couple in the race and how they enjoyed beating the younger teams.

Penn used to work at CBS 17 as it’s sports director, morning news anchor, and evening news anchor before leaving the television business to create The Holderness Family videos with his wife that many see daily on the internet.