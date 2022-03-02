RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Penn and Kim Holderness of Raleigh won the 33rd season of The Amazing Race Wednesday on CBS 17, along with the $1 million prize.

Four teams were part of the finale, including the Holderness family. They traveled through seven countries and 17 cities throughout the season.

During the finale, the teams boarded a flight to Lisbon, Portugal, where they had to complete multiple tasks including painting a sardine can label on a door. Kim and Penn finished in second place and became one of three teams to fly to Los Angeles for the last leg of the race.

It’s a race to the finish line for the final teams after completing several challenges, including smashing piñatas. The last challenge saw them solving a memory quiz before running the tunnel to the finish. It was close, but the Raleigh couple completed the task first.

Kim and Penn won, becoming the oldest team to ever win The Amazing Race.