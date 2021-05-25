Indiana Jones’ fedora and Harry Poitter’s glasses up for auction

Santa Clarita, CA (CBS NEWSPATH) – Indiana Jones’ fedora and Harry Potter’s glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in Santa Clarita, California.

Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held, and he expects keen interest from collectors.

“One of the hottest items in our auction is this original Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford fedora hat from ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ the second film. This is valued in auction for $250,000 to 300,000,” Truex told Reuters.

Bidders will be able to view the full catalog of items being auctioned via the Prop Store’s online platform and make their purchases online and by phone.

Among the hundreds of items, collectors will find memorabilia from films like “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Batman,” “Elf,” “Top Gun,” and “The Muppets,” to name a few.

“This is a great opportunity for any collector, especially a collector that is a fan of film, TV, any sort of media like that. We’ve even got pieces for comic art collectors in this auction,” Truex added.

Harry Potters’ wand and eyeglasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe during production on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, promise to be one of the most sought items.

“This is the first time that the Warner Brothers archive has released Harry Potter’s wand and glasses to auction. The exciting part for this as well is that 100 percent of the hammer price proceeds for these two pieces are going to go to charity and both are valued at $30,000 to $50,000 each,” Truex said.

Truex said fans should not be discouraged by the price tag on these items. The Prop Store has collectibles for all budgets.

“We’ve got something for every price range from the hundreds of thousands to the low hundreds,” he said. “But the hope is that with thirteen hundred lots, anybody that’s a fan of these films can come and walk away with something that they love.”

The Prop Store said the live auction will take place on June 29, June 30, and July 1, is worth more than $6.1 million.