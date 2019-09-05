Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  26
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Chatham County Schools Clayton Town Govt Offices Crosscreek Charter School Durham Nativity School Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Johnston Co. Govt Offices Meredith College Nash Community College NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson Co. Govt Offices Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices

James Patterson announces grants for thousands of teachers

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of teachers nationwide are the latest beneficiaries of James Patterson’s programs for literary and education.

Patterson and Scholastic Book Club announced Thursday that 4,500 teachers have received grants through the Patterson Partnership. Four thousand teachers each receive $250 in cash for classroom libraries and 250 Scholastic Book Clubs Bonus Points. Five hundred teachers with three years of experience or less each will be given $500 and 500 bonus points.

The Patterson Partnership is in its fifth year.

Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has donated millions in recent years to teachers, librarians and independent bookstores. He says in a statement that teachers “change lives every single day” and that he is “humbled” to offer financial help.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss