‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says his cancer treatments are ‘paying off’

Alex Trebek gave viewers a health update for the first time in months on Thursday. The legendary “Jeopardy!” host told fans he’s “doing well” and that his treatments for pancreatic cancer are “paying off.”

“I’m doing well,” the 79-year-old host said in a video recorded at his home. “I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21.”

The book is titled “The Answer Is …Reflections on My Life.”

Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He has faced several rounds of chemotherapy and has kept fans of the show updated throughout his journey.

In March, he celebrated beating the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients, which stands at only 18%.

In addition to the health update, Trebek also announced that vintage “Jeopardy!” episodes will be broadcast through the remainder of July and August for the first time ever. The decision comes after the show ran out of backlogged content and has yet to film anything new during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time ever, we are going to open the ‘Jeopardy!’ vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted — mustache and all,” Trebek said.

According to the announcement, producers selected 20 shows from 8,000 episodes to highlight key moments, contestants and gameplay over the course of the show’s 36 seasons. Many of the moments haven’t been aired since their original broadcast.

“These shows also include several milestones, some headline-grabbing moments and — from the days before viral videos — some rare scenarios that had fans buzzing around water coolers across the country,” the show said.

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” Trebek concluded. “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you — stay safe.”