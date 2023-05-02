RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jonas Brothers are bringing “their most ambitious outing yet” to the PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 28 as part of a 35-date stadium and arena run called “The Tour.”

The band will perform five albums every night, according to a news release. The tour comes after “the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out,” the release stated.

The Verified Fan presale will be used because of the expected high demand for tickets. Fans can register now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting May 9. More information on Verified Fan can be found here.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on May 10 with other presales running throughout the week. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general sale which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at JonasBrothers.com.