RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Country music star Kane Brown is making a stop in Raleigh during his 2024 tour of North American cities.

On Wednesday, 31 tour dates for the American Music Award-winning artist’s ‘In the Air’ tour were announced.

Brown is set to perform at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on June 7, 2024 with special guest Parmalee. It is the only North Carolina date currently scheduled for the tour.

Presale ticket sales begin Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. for fans who register through KaneBrownMusic.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.

In addition to announcing tour dates, Brown is also releasing his newest single this week. “I Can Feel It,” which samples Phil Collins’ distinctive drum solo from his signature song “In the Air Tonight,” will be released Thursday.

“I Can Feel It” is Brown’s follow up to his 10th career No. 1 song on the country radio charts, “Bury Me in Georgia,” and his current Country Music Award-nominated hit “Thank God.”