CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rapper Lil Baby will make a stop in Raleigh as part of his national tour, a news release stated Monday.

Lil Baby will perfom at PNC Arena on September 11 as part of his 32-date tour to support his latest album, “It’s Only Me.” He will be receiving tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

Artist pre-sale will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. with general on sale starting on Thursday at the same time.

For more information and ticket purchasing please visit www.itsonlyustour.com