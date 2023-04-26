RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hip-hop legend LL Cool J is headlining a tour that will feature fellow mic-rockers from more than four decades.
The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy) North American Summer Tour will come to the PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 8 and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on July 9, according to a release.
“Unlike the traditional ‘opening act – headliner’ format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash-up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots,” the release stated. LL Cool J will also be joined by DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.
In select cities, the bill will boast a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more.
Presale tickets may be purchased between 10-11 a.m. on Thursday through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales.
General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.