LL Cool J performs “Rock the Bells” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hip-hop legend LL Cool J is headlining a tour that will feature fellow mic-rockers from more than four decades.

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy) North American Summer Tour will come to the PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 8 and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on July 9, according to a release.

“Unlike the traditional ‘opening act – headliner’ format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash-up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots,” the release stated. LL Cool J will also be joined by DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

In select cities, the bill will boast a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more.

Goodie Mob performsduring the taping of the BET Hip Hop Awards Saturday, Oct. 10, 2009 in Atlanta , 2009. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Sandra Jacqueline Denton, also known as Pepa, second from left, and Cheryl Renee James, also known as Salt, second from right, of Salt-N-Pepa, and Cindy Herron, from left, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett, of En Vogue, perform a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FILE – Questlove, left, and Black Thought attend the Broadway opening night of “Hamilton” on Aug. 6, 2015, in New York. “Rise Up, Sing Out,” an animated shorts series presenting the concepts of race, racism and social justice to young viewers, is coming to Disney Junior. Designed for children ages 2 to 7 and their families, the series will include music by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, who are executive producers with Latoya Raveneau. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Rick Ross performs “Hustlin,” at the 21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards on Saturday, March 10, 2007, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten)

FILE – This April 21, 2013, file photo shows Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, aka RZA, left, and Clifford Smith, aka Method Man, of Wu-Tang Clan, right, performing at the second weekend of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. An unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli after his securities fraud conviction was sold Tuesday, July 27, 2021, for an undisclosed sum, though prosecutors say it was enough to fully satisfy the rest of what he owed on a $7.4 million forfeiture order he faced after his 2018 sentencing. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Queen Latifah performs during the NBA All-Star 3-Point contest in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Ice-T, from the film “The Art of Rap,” pose for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2012, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Victoria Will)

This image provided by Polk & Co. shows Common in a scene from “Between Riverside and Crazy.” (Joan Marcus/Polk & Co. via AP)

Slick Rick “The Ruler” accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jadakiss performs at a launch party for NBA 2K12 in New York hosted by 2K Sports, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. The game releases world wide on Oct. 4th. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for 2K Sports)

Presale tickets may be purchased between 10-11 a.m. on Thursday through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales.

General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.