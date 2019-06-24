Rolesville teen to sing National Anthem at Tim McGraw’s book tour stop in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local teen will sing at Tim McGraw’s book tour stop in Raleigh Monday night.

Katelyn McSwiney, 13, will sing before McGraw’s “Songs of America” event begins at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Raleigh.

McGraw is currently conducting a book tour and has a stop scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday in downtown Raleigh.

McSwiney is an 8th-grader at Rolesville Middle School.

McSwiney will kick off the event with her rendition of the National Anthem.

