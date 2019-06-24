Breaking News
NC Senate approves ICE cooperation bill

Rolesville teen to sing National Anthem at Tim McGraw’s book tour stop in Raleigh

Entertainment

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local teen will sing at Tim McGraw’s book tour stop in Raleigh Monday night.

Katelyn McSwiney, 13, will sing before McGraw’s “Songs of America” event begins at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Raleigh.

McGraw is currently conducting a book tour and has a stop scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday in downtown Raleigh.

McSwiney is an 8th-grader at Rolesville Middle School.

McSwiney will kick off the event with her rendition of the National Anthem.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss