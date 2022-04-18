LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WNCN) – Rapper Mac Miller died in September 2018 after an overdose involving counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills. On Monday, one man responsible for those pills was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Ryan Michael Reavis plead guilty to supplying the counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to the drug dealer who sold them to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose, officials announced Monday.

Reavis, a former Los Angeles resident, was sentenced to 131 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He is one of three people charged in Miller’s overdose death.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Westwood is set to be sentenced in the coming weeks, the U .S. Attorney’s Office said. A case against 30-year-old Cameron Pettit of West Hollywood is also pending.

Reavis distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills to co-defendant Pettit on Sept. 4, 2018 and admitted to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance, Department of Justice officials said.

Shortly after Reavis supplied Pettit with the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit gave them to the 26-year-old rapper.

Reavis allegedly distributed the counterfeit pills to Pettit at the direction of co-defendant Walter.

Miller got the pills about two days before he suffered the fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. The L.A. County coroner reported the cause of death an accidental overdoes due to a combination of alcohol and drugs, including fentanyl.

KTLA contributed to this story.