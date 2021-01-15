Macaulay Culkin backs call to remove Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Macaulay Culkin said he’s “sold” on the idea of not only removing, but replacing, one of his Home Alone 2: Lost In New York co-stars – Donald Trump.

Since last Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol, the Home Alone actor has supported social media fans suggesting that Trump be removed from the movie.

“Bravo,” Culkin replied to a Twitter video that had edited Trump out of his cameo from the film’s scene at the Plaza hotel.

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

As well as one fan tweeting “Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,” to which the actor replied, “Sold.”

petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin — rae ⚔️ (@rachellobaugh) January 10, 2021

In December 2019, Trump’s cameo in the beloved holiday film was removed completely by the Canadian Broadcast Company.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out an article from a right-wing website that called the trimming of the seven-second cameo as “pathetic”.

A petition on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 1,000 signatures.