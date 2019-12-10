(WJW) — Actor Michael Douglas shared a touching photo of he and his father, Kirk Douglas, on his dad’s 103rd birthday.
Kirk Douglas turned 103 years old on Monday.
Michael Douglas wrote:
“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”
Michael Douglas’ wife, actress Catherine Zeta Jones, also shared a post, writing: “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart.”
- Michael Douglas shares touching photo of dad on 103rd birthday
- Teen mother, grandmother accused in death of 9-month-old who overdosed on heroin, police say
- Local Dancer lives out her dream in Carolina Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
- Tuesday, December 10th : Local Dancer lives out her dream in “The Nutcracker”
- Triangle Pop-Up’s holiday market to feature 75+ vendors on Saturday
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now