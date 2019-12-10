Michael Douglas shares touching photo of dad on 103rd birthday

(WJW) — Actor Michael Douglas shared a touching photo of he and his father, Kirk Douglas, on his dad’s 103rd birthday.

Kirk Douglas turned 103 years old on Monday.

Michael Douglas wrote:

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”

Michael Douglas’ wife, actress Catherine Zeta Jones, also shared a post, writing: “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now