Microsoft set to launch new Xbox Series X — here’s when

The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its new Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut November 10, just ahead of the holidays.
There haven’t been any new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.
A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Preorders for both consoles begin Sept. 22. The consoles will launch without Halo Infinite, a major exclusive from 343 Industries that was recently delayed to 2021, according to CNET.
Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart and others have established a landing page for the Series X. In addition to teasing early features, many of them let you sign up for mailing lists that will ping you as soon as the official preorder window opens up.
Of course, on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X home page, you’ll find the latest specs, announced game titles and more details on the newly revised controller which features improvements to its existing ergonomics and as well as add-ons.
New video games at launch include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, Dirt 5 and Watch Dogs Legion.
Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its PlayStation 5 shortly, CNET reported.
- Lawmakers urge top health officials to prevent politics from swaying vaccine approval
- Researchers getting close to finish line of COVID-19 vaccine in Triangle area
- Enjoy Harvest Season at Hinnant Family Vineyards
- Dr. Birx, member of White House COVID-19 Task Force, to meet with Gov. Cooper in Raleigh
- Man accused of stealing fire truck, breaking through fire department garage in West Virginia
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now