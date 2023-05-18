GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident and international social media star MrBeast will guest star on one of Gordon Ramsay’s culinary shows as a judge.

“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” sees Ramsay as more of a CEO than a chef, The Wrap first reported. Ramsay will judge contestants on different aspects of owning a restaurant, according to Fox.

MrBeast knows a thing or two about this. He started MrBeast Burger, a ghost kitchen delivery-only food source, during the COVID-19 pandemic. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, will be a guest star judge on the fourth episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” which will air on June 14. MrBeast will be joined by Dara Khosrowshshi, the CEO of Uber and Uber Eats, and Debbie Roberts, the COO of Panera Bread.

The first episode of the show premiers on May 24 on Fox.

