NC-born singer Luke Combs poised for big night tonight at Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Luke Combs will be front and center tonight at the 55th Annual Country Music Awards listening for his name to be called in three major categories – that he has a good shot at winning.

The Huntersville native is the reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and looks to defend his title for another year, while also bringing home the night’s biggest honor: Entertainer of the Year. He is also nominated for Song of the Year for ‘Forever After All’.

Combs will be challenged by Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, who each have five nominations on the night, for Entertainer of the Year, as well as Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. An upset by Lambert or Underwood would give a female vocalist a win in this category for the first time since 2011.

Combs will also see Church and Stapleton in the Male Vocalist of the Year category, along with Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett.

For his song nomination, he’ll take on Church’s ‘Hell Of A View’, Stapleton’s ‘Starting Over’, Ashley McBryde’s ‘One Night Standards’ and Gabby Barrett’s ‘The Good Ones’.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. eastern. A look at all nominations in every category can be found here.