Netflix raising price of its most popular plan, premium option, too

Netflix enthusiasts will soon see a change in their monthly billing statements from the streaming service.

The company announced that its standard plan which currently costs $12.99 will rise to $14 while its premium plan will go from $15.99 to $18. The basic plan will remain at $8.99 a month.

Both the standard and premium plan options offer high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously, with the premium also offering Ultra HD capabilities.

This marks the fifth time that Netflix has raised its U.S. prices, with the most recent price hike coming in early 2019, when the company raised prices on all of its plans.

With each plan, you can download the Netflix app on all your devices and watch unlimited movies and TV shows.

Netflix says customers may be given a free upgrade to a higher plan during your first month when you sign up or rejoin. If you do nothing, you will automatically be switched to the plan you signed up for.