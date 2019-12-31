Netflix reveals most popular shows in 2019

(CNN Newsource) – Netflix has released a top 10 list of its most popular shows of 2019.

Science fiction horror series “Stranger Things 3” topped the list for most popular series.

“The Witcher” and “The Umbrella Academy” followed behind.

“Tidying up with Marie Kondo” encouraging people to stay neat and organized, “Jailbirds” about women in prison, and musical quizzer “Rhythm and Flow” were the top three for most popular nonfiction series.

For comedy specials, “Dave Chappele: Sticks and Stones,” “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All” came out on top.

