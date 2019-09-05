1  of  2
Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music

(WNCN) – Nicki Minaj announced Thursday she’s retiring from the music business to focus on family.

Minaj tweeted she’s ready to become a mom, saying “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Minaj has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist and over 5 million albums worldwide.

According to People Magazine, the Grammy-nominated musician recently told listeners of her “Queen Radio” show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Perry had applied for a marriage license and would be wed in “about 80 days.”

