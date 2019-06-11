Nielsen’s top programs for June 3-9

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police on Monday released hundreds of files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including releasing video footage for the first time of the "Empire" actor wearing a thin white rope wrapped around his neck that he told detectives was a noose.

The footage from a body camera worn by a police officer who responded on Jan. 29 to what Smollett said was a racist and homophobic attack by two large men has blurred out Smollett's face because, police explained, he was considered a victim at that point. But footage shows the officers walking into the apartment, where they encounter the actor wearing the rope, before one asked him, "Do you want to take it off or anything?"