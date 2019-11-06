November 6 is Stranger Things Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For those who may be late to the “Stranger Things” game – November 6 is #StrangerThingsDay.

Nov. 6 marks the day one of the young protagonists in the Netflix-original show goes missing from Hawkins, Indiana.

On this day in 1983, Will Byers went missing. Happy #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/U84PHk10xc — Stranger Things (@stnetflixtv) November 6, 2019

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hail from Durham, North Carolina and have paid homage to their hometown with small references throughout the shows two seasons.

Jordan Lake, the Eno River, and Mt. Moriah Road all are featured in the show.

The real Mt. Moriah Road is a road near the Duffers’ alma mater, Jordan High School.

The brothers have said the fictional setting of Hawkins, Indiana is actually based on the town of Durham.

Celebrate by watching an episode (or a whole season) and check out what the brothers have to say about the connection between the show and their hometown!

Since it's #StrangerThingsDay, we thought it would be a good time to remind everyone that "Hawkins is Durham." 🙃 @Stranger_Things @strangerwriters pic.twitter.com/yJds0fpApc — Durham, NC (@DurhamNC) November 6, 2019

