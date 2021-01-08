PBS cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air; many Twitter users rejoice

(WTNH) — PBS is saying goodbye to “Caillou,” a popular show meant to help teach preschool-aged children about the world around them.

The animated show about a 4-year-old boy got its start in the United States more than 20 years ago.

The network tweeted about the cancellation saying, “We’re saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something … It just means we get to say hello to something new!”

…It just means we get to say hello to something new!

Here are tips for what to do when your child's favorite media goes away: https://t.co/FM8bLI2gbS pic.twitter.com/n0PokaNIbb — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) January 5, 2021

While the news saddened many, it also made many others rejoice.

Supporters included one Twitter user who responded to the news by saying, “Man 2020 keeps getting worse.”

Another said, “I’ll never understand the Caillou haters. It’s a lovely show, with relevant stories, and I’m grateful for the legacy it leaves.”

Others argued that the 4-year-old’s behavior, temper tantrums and mannerisms were not appreciated in a show meant to teach children.

Hallelujah, Caillou has finally been cancelled pic.twitter.com/n41g8AmZkE — Torin (@torininabox) January 6, 2021

One person even joked, “As divided as we are right now as a country on many issues, I think we can certainly agree on one thing: it was time for Caillou to go.”

Still others were “shocked” that it was on the air so long.

Everyone hyped about Caillou getting cancelled. I’m just shocked it was on TV for as long as it was. Like wymmmm it’s been on for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/BpyCTslzF7 — o_o ➐ (@_some_idiot) January 6, 2021

Twitter users jested at PBS, saying the news was presented like a funeral announcement, not a show cancellation.

those little cards they made for Caillou's cancelation have the same vibe as funeral cards pic.twitter.com/NQrKYOqOSN — Matttional GeoGraphics 🦆 (@MatttGFX) January 6, 2021

Regardless of your thoughts on the show, PBS said it’s important to “listen and empathize” with children when their favorite show goes away.