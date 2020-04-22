People makes history with Hawn, Hudson on anniversary cover

FILE – In this Jan 21, 2018 file photo, Goldie Hawn, left, and her daughter Kate Hudson arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine for the first time in its 30-year history. Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of People’s “Beautiful Issue,” which will be released Friday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine’s 30th anniversary “Beauty Issue.”

Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of the issue, which will be released Friday. It’s the first time three generations will be the cover feature in the 30-year history of the “Beauty Issue.”

The cover story touches on several topics, including Hawn and Hudson’s style choices to parenting.

Hawn and Hudson talked about their family’s unbreakable bond, even during the lock down prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawn, 74, said she has been getting through the crisis with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell with “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

Hudson, 41, has been home with musician Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose and her sons Ryder and Bing, who are from previous relationships. She said watching her mother’s relationship with Russell, 69, inspires her.