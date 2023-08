NEW YORK (WNCN) — Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan performed exclusively for SiriusXM and Pandora Thursday night at the Knockdown Center in Queens as part of its “For the Love” Hip-Hop 50th anniversary celebration, according to a news release from Sirius XM.

The night kicked off with opener Lola Brooke followed by headliners, Wu-Tang Clan, who were introduced on stage by Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and SiriusXM host Sway Calloway.

Check out the photos from the show: