FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Rapper “Kill Bill” from the reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” was arrested Wednesday morning in Florence County, according to online booking records.

Willie Albert Johnson, 28, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 9:39 a.m., but as of 12 p.m. no charges had been listed on the jail’s website, which shows he has a Florida address.

Johnson was arrested earlier this year in Lexington, Kentucky, and charged with trafficking stolen identities, according to LEX18 TV.

Bill is also known for his public relationship with his ex-fiancé Sukihana, who is a main cast member on the show and also a rapper.

Johnson is the second musician arrested recently in Florence County. Ewart Everton Brown, 55, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, known as “Mad Cobra” was arrested in July and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.