Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins

FILE – This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reading of nominees for September’s Emmy Awards has started.

The nominees for best drama series are: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”

The nominees for best miniseries are: “The Queen’s Gambit”; “I May Destroy You”; “Mare of Easttown”; “The Underground Railroad”; “WandaVision.”

The nominees for actress in a comedy series are: Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Allison Janney, “Mom.”

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country.”

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are : “Conan”; “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Cedric the Entertainer will host this year’s Emmy’s on Sept. 10. (CNN)

“These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of,” TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced. “While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed it.”

Scherma and father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) are announcing the nominees.

The shows vying for nominations Tuesday include series that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, projects like “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, “The Crown” may represent its best bet. It’s been nominated three times before.

“Ted Lasso,” a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, could snare nominations for star Jason Sudeikis and cast members including Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed.

Contenders in the miniseries category include “The Queen’s Gambit,” with breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy as a troubled chess prodigy, and “The Underground Railroad,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead and created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”).

“The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” are among the sci-fi and fantasy genre shows in contention.

Also vying for Emmy consideration are shows that made a splash and boast movie stars, including the crime miniseries “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet and “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

TV academy voters have a chance to build on the inclusiveness of last year’s acting nominations, which included a record number of Black nominees — 35 — among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie.

Voters also have the chance to recognize other actors of color, including Rosie Perez for the comedy thriller “The Flight Attendant,” and trans actors Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross for “Pose.”

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.