Breaking News
Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach Hatchell cited after pedestrian dies following Durham collision
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5

Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Legendary rock drummer Neil Peart has died at the age of 67.

Peart died of brain cancer in California on January 7, the CBC reports.

Rush confirmed the death on Twitter.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss