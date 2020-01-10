Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

CBS17.com
by: CBS 17 Digital Desk
Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Legendary rock drummer Neil Peart has died at the age of 67.
Peart died of brain cancer in California on January 7, the CBC reports.
Rush confirmed the death on Twitter.
Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8— Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020
This story will be updated.