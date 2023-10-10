DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner’s own Scotty McCreery is making a stop at the Durham Performance Art Center on Feb. 1 as part of his “Cab In A Solo” tour.

Since winning the 10th season of “American Idol,” McCreery went on to release the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011, according to a news release.

“With more than 400 live shows under his belt across the US, Canada, the Philippines, and the Caribbean, McCreery has quickly become a crowd favorite,” the DPAC said in a release.

Anne Wilson and Graylan James will be special guests at the concert.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.