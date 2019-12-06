Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As gallerists and collectors descend on Miami's most prestigious art fair by day, the Hollywood crowd knows it's all about the exclusive after parties. Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell were in town while DJ Khaled and rappers Travis Scott and Gucci Mane held court late night.

Early in the week, fashion was front and center where Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow attended the it event of the week — Christian Dior's first fashion show in the U.S. for the iconic Parisian fashion house. Designer Kim Jones called Tuesday's show the perfect precursor to Art Basel Miami, which officially opened Thursday, but the parties and satellite art shows surrounding it started Monday.