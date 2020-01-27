Breaking News
US Army investigating military plane crash in Taliban-held area

Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys

Entertainment

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WGHP) — A singer’s dress made a political statement at the Grammys as the impeachment battle continues in the Senate.

“Trump 2020” was printed on the front of Joy Villa’s dress. On the back were the words “Impeached and Re-elected.”

In response to a tweet from REAL 92.3 LA on Twitter calling her “worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards,” Villa tweeted, “I always stay winning.”

Those who follow Villa, however, know this isn’t the first time she has used her Grammys appearance as a chance to promote President Donald Trump.

As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s 2020 political statement:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss