Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WGHP) — A singer’s dress made a political statement at the Grammys as the impeachment battle continues in the Senate.
“Trump 2020” was printed on the front of Joy Villa’s dress. On the back were the words “Impeached and Re-elected.”
In response to a tweet from REAL 92.3 LA on Twitter calling her “worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards,” Villa tweeted, “I always stay winning.”
Those who follow Villa, however, know this isn’t the first time she has used her Grammys appearance as a chance to promote President Donald Trump.
Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs! 😊❤️😘😱💋🏆⭐️💥✨ #love #peace #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla #maga #grammys2017 #style #supportamerica #
As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s 2020 political statement:
