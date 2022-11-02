VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music and culture festival is coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced the festival’s much-anticipated return on the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk.

Something in the Water 2023 will be April 28-30 from 4th Street to 15th Street on the beach. Local live event producer IMGoing will help Live Nation with the event.

“Something in the Water is coming back home,” Williams said at the announcement. “It’s very, very, very exciting to do it … this will bring our region together.”

While Pharrell Williams no longer lives in Hampton Roads full time, he keeps a close eye on local issues and has no issue making his thoughts known about them.

On Tuesday, as the Virginia Beach native turned music superstar and businessman was kicking off his business-centric Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk, he addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding nightlife in the downtown business community saying it “wasn’t cool.”

In the last year, a majority of Norfolk City Council members have voted to revoke permits for five different nightlife establishments in the city, four of them being in their downtown cultural arts district.

The review of bar and restaurant Conditional Use Permits began following an uptick in violence in the city. A majority of those businesses that lost their right to sell alcohol and provide entertainment until 2 a.m. are Black-owned businesses that serve a predominantly Black clientele.

Two business owners have taken the city to court in an effort to have the decision reversed. Others have called the decisions racially motivated.

However, Williams, whose forum is sponsored by the city and aims at helping to bring more positive financial outcomes for people of color, has a different take.

‘I don’t like it, I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams said. “If they really cared about helping, they would go and talk to these people and help them and educate them and say ‘Hey this is not going to fly’ … but you shut it down and you showboat.”

Watch Pharrell’s full interview with WAVY’s Brett Hall

The first Something in the Water was held in Virginia Beach back in 2019, with well over 35,000 people traveling to the Oceanfront to see numerous big-name acts such as Missy Elliott, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and Usher.

Williams pitched the event as an effort to move the city away from the stigma of College Beach Weekend, an unofficial annual event that had been associated with crime. Its mission is to “unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners.”

Williams moved the festival to Washington, D.C. this past year on Juneteenth weekend, after calling Virginia Beach “toxic” for the way it handled the fatal shooting of his cousin Donovon Lynch at the hands of a Virginia Beach police officer in March 2021.

Williams’ strategy? He said he will continue to invest in his hometown region to show “what is possible” when marginalized groups are listened to. He said even with Virginia’s complicated past with race, he has hope.

3-day passes go on sale online Saturday, November 5 at noon at Something in the Water’s website.