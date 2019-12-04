Spotify reveals the decade’s biggest songs and artists

FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Music site Spotify has complained to European Union regulators about Apple, saying that the U.S. tech giant is abusing its dominant position in music streaming and hurting competition. Spotify founder Daniel Ek said Wednesday, March 13, 2019 that the […]

(CBS News) – As the decade draws to a close, streaming giant Spotify has announced the songs and artists that dominated the past 10 years.

Named artist of the year a record three times since 2010, it may not come as a surprise that Drake brought home the crown for the most-streamed artist of the decade. The hip-hop sensation garnered an impressive 28 billion streams from 2010 to 2019, with his most popular hit, “One Dance,” featuring Kyla and WizKid, played 1.7 billion times alone.

Completing the decade’s top five most-streamed artists among Spotify’s more than 100 million subscribers are Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem. The platform’s roundup saw “thank u, next” singer Ariana Grande lead the pack for the most-streamed female artist of the 2010s, followed by Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sia and Beyoncé.Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video] by Ed Sheeran on YouTube

All ears seemed to be tuned into Sheeran who won the title for the most-streamed track of the decade with “Shape of You” raking in 2.4 billion streams.

But while Drake owned the decade, Post Malone emerged as the most streamed artist of 2019 with over 6.5 billion streams on Spotify. The 24-year-old rapper took over 2019 with hits such as “Sunflower,” and “Circles.”

The biggest track of the year was awarded to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.” The popular duet has been streamed more than one billion times on the platform.

Most-streamed artists of the decade

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Ariana Grande Eminem

Most-streamed tracks of the decade

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran One Dance – Drake, Kyla, WizKid rockstar (featuring 21 Savage) – 21 Savage, Post Malone Closer – Halsey, The Chainsmokers Thinking out Loud – Ed Sheeran

Most-streamed artists of 2019

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Most-streamed tracks of 2019

1. Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

3. Sunflower – Post Malone, Swae Lee

4. 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

5. Old Town Road — Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

