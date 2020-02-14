‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer drops – revealing fan-favorite character

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp attend the “Stranger Things” Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Netflix released a teaser trailer for the next season of “Stranger Things” on Friday – confirming a fan-favorite character is still alive.

The trailer picks up nearly where season three ended – in Russia.

At the end of the trailer, Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hawkins is revealed to be alive.

Stranger Things was created by Durham natives the Duffer Brothers.

More headlines from CBS17.com: