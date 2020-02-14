‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer drops – revealing fan-favorite character

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Netflix released a teaser trailer for the next season of “Stranger Things” on Friday – confirming a fan-favorite character is still alive.
The trailer picks up nearly where season three ended – in Russia.
At the end of the trailer, Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hawkins is revealed to be alive.
Stranger Things was created by Durham natives the Duffer Brothers.
