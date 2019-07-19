Sweden wants extension of rapper’s detention after fight

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. is pushing for the release of the rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor wants U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky held for another week in pre-trial detention to allow police to finish investigating a June 30 fight in downtown Stockholm.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson has asked Stockholm’s District Court to hold A$AP Rocky — the stage name of Rakim Mayers — until July 25. A ruling is expected later Friday.

Suneson says police “have worked intensively” with the preliminary investigation but can’t comment further while the probe is ongoing.

On July 5, Mayers who was in Sweden to perform at a music festival, and his body guards were ordered held for two weeks. Videos published on social media, show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Mayers. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.

This story has been corrected to correct date that Mayers was ordered held to July 5 not June 5.

