The Latest: Huffman says she accepts college scam punishment

FILE – In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman, who pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May, is returning for sentencing in federal on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 court in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Latest on the sentencing of actress Felicity Huffman in the nationwide college admissions bribery scam

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman says she takes full responsibility for her role in the college admissions scandal and deserves her punishment.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced the actress on Friday to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

Huffman was stoic in court, telling U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani she “betrayed” her daughters and her actor husband, William H. Macy.

After her sentencing, she said via email: “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation.”

Huffman’s lawyer, Martin Murphy, argued that her crimes were less serious than those of her co-defendants. Huffman pleaded guilty in May to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen had pushed hard for a full month’s imprisonment. Rosen says there was “simply no excuse” for Huffman’s actions.

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal .

The “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced in Boston’s federal court Friday after pleading guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy and fraud.

She was also given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

She has admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017.

Prosecutors had recommended a month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Huffman’s lawyers said she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman said before sentencing that “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine.”

She’s the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.

