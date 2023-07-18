RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Discover the magic of dreams and wishes with “Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.” This all-new production brings Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, soaring acrobatics, unexpected stunts, creative lighting, and thrilling special effects.

Experience all these extraordinary moments that take place on the ice and air when this once-in-a-lifetime show visits the PNC Arena in Raleigh from Dec. 6-10.

“Disney On Ice” preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday to get the best seats available before the public ticket sales on July 25. Fans can still sign up to become a “Disney On Ice” preferred customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale code.

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

(Courtesy “Disney On Ice”)

“Disney on Ice” features timeless tales with fan-favorite characters from beloved Disney classics as they come to life and take you on a journey you won’t forget.

To purchase tickets for the pre-sale, click here. To preview a trailer of the show, click here.