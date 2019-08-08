‘The Office’ star Rainn Wilson hilariously shames fan for not knowing his real name

Rainn Wilson surely has a huge fan club stemming from his days as Dwight Schurte in “The Office.” One self-proclaimed “biggest fan” was quickly humbled, though, when he didn’t know Wilson’s real name.

He shared a recent experience of the fan who approached him for a photo. The fan’s knowledge of the popular TV sitcom was tested in exchange for the picture.

One’s biggest fan should know this fairly easy right? You’ll be surprised. Here’s how the exchange went:

Kid on the Street: “Are you Dwight?”

Me: “Nope.”

Kid: “Yeah You Are! I’m the BIGGEST Office fan! Can I get a pic?”

Me: “What’s My Name?

Kid: “Uh… I don’t know…”

Me: (walking off) “Then You’re not the biggest Office fan.” Rainn Wilson’s Twitter

As expected, many found the exchange funny, while others jumped on the side of the kid who just wanted to take a picture, calling Wilson “rude”, among other things.

“Depends on how old the kid was. Pretty mean if he was less than 12 years old,” one Twitter user said.

Others understood the satire in it all. One user replied, “This was a super Dwight thing to do.”

But Creed Bratton — who played Creed Bratton on “The Office” — won the thread with his response, saying, “Funny I never had that problem.”

Wilson also used his platform on Twitter to discuss the latest mass shootings in the country.

The metamorphosis of Jesus Christ from a humble servant of the abject poor to a symbol that stands for gun rights, prosperity theology, anti-science, limited government (that neglects the destitute) and fierce nationalism is truly the strangest transformation in human history. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 3, 2019

He continued, “Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you. I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless.”

