The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 5, 2020:
1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
3. Ad Astra
4. Hustlers
5. Anna
6. Joker
7. Downton Abbey
8. Rambo: Last Blood
9. It Chapter Two
10. Judy
iTunes Movies US Charts-Independent:
1. Code 8
2. The Farewell
3. Official Secrets
4. Darkest Hour
5. Midsommar
6. I See You
7. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
8. The Lighthouse (2019)
9. Call Me By Your Name
10. General Magic
