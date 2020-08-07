Trump signs executive order to ban TikTok in 45 days

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Trump signed an executive order Thursday to ban TikTok in 45 days.

The order prohibits U.S. residents from doing any business with TikTok or ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok.

Any company doing business with TikTok in 45 days is subject to sanctions, Trump said.

TikTok, a video-sharing mobile app, has reportedly been downloaded over 175 million times in the United States and over one billion times globally.

The app has been a source of national security and censorship concerns, according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity to the negotiations.

Microsoft was in advanced talks to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok.

This story will be updated

