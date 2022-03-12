SEVERN, M.D. (WNCN) – Television personality and actress Traci Braxton has lost her battle with cancer, multiple sources confirm. Her death was first reported Saturday morning by TMZ.

Braxton was most notably known for her appearances on her family’s reality television show, “Braxton Family Values”, but also appeared on “Sinners Wanted” and “There’s a Stranger in my House”.

The singer also made appearances on the Billboard Hot 100, rising all the way to No. 16 with “Last Call”.

The Braxton sisters included her, Toni, Towanda, Tamar and Trina.

Traci passed away after a 1-year battle with Esophageal cancer, her husband confirmed to multiple sources. She was 50.