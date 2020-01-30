Vanessa Bryant posts a sweet photo of Kobe and Gianna as her Instagram profile pic

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, made a first public acknowledgment Wednesday since the death of her husband and one of their children, changing the profile photo on her Instagram account to one of the basketball legend and their 13-year-old daughter sharing a tender moment.
The retired NBA legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed Sunday morning in Southern California in a helicopter crash.
Vanessa Bryant has not publicly spoken or released a statement. After the crash she made her Instagram page private. Wednesday it was public again with a new profile image.
In the photo, Kobe Bryant is wearing an NBA all-star warmup and leans over to put his arms around Gianna. The two smile sweetly as they embrace.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married in 2001. They had four daughters.
- Holly Springs student studying at Duke’s China campus returns home amid Coronavirus concerns
- Bus involved in wreck near RDU
- Nwora scores 37, leads No. 6 Louisville past BC 86-69
- Mooney’s 16th double-double, bench propel Irish past Deacons
- Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Raleigh
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now