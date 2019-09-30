‘We’re not in Hawkins anymore’: Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things 4’

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp attend the “Stranger Things” Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just little more than two months after “Stranger Things 3” premiered on Nexflix – the streaming giant announced the show would be back.

In a video posted to YouTube, the announcement ends with the tagline – “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

That line falls in line with the end of the wildly popular season three.

Joyce, Jonathan, Will and Eleven had left Hawkins following a showdown with the Russians and the shadow monster.

Nexflix said 40.7 million households watched the third season within the first four days of its release. And 18.2 million households finished the season within four days.

Durham natives and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

A release date for season four was not announced.

