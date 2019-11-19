WHAT?: Tom Hanks is related to Mr. Rogers

Talk about getting into character!

Actor Tom Hanks just found out Sunday that he’s related to Fred Rogers — the man who played Mister Rogers on the children’s TV show.

The two are sixth cousins, according to Ancestry.com.

Ironically enough, Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”.

Hanks says he did not know they were related when he took the role in the film.

The actors share a fifth grandfather — who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th century.

“It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” premieres Nov. 22.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now