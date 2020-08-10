Will Forte to bring parody ‘MacGruber’ to Peacock service

by: MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

Will Forte

FILE – Will Forte arrives at the premiere of “Good Boys” in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2019. “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen. The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen.

The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Will Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series.

Peacock said the series will follow MacGruber after rotting in prison for a decade as he hunts down a mysterious villain from his past.

The “MacGyver” parody series will use the 2010 film adaptation as a jumping off point. That portrayed MacGruber as a soldier of fortune who is supposedly a whiz at defusing bombs. The film also starred Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe and Val Kilmer.

The film “MacGruber” helped Forte transition from “Saturday Night Live.” While a box-office disappointment, earning just $8.5 million, the absurdist comedy has its cult adherents.

