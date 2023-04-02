LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: “Prima Facie”
New Musical: “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”
New Comedy: “My Neighbor Totoro”
Family Show: “Hey Duggee The Live Theater Show”
Revival: “A Streetcar Named Desire”
Musical Revival: “Oklahoma!”
Actress-Play: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”
Actor-Play: Paul Mescal, “A Streetcar Named Desire”
Actress-Musical: Katie Brayben, “Tammy Faye
Actor-Musical: Arthur Darvill, “Oklahoma!”
Supporting Actor-Play: Will Keen, “Patriots”
Supporting Actress-Play: Anjana Vasan, “A Streetcar Named Desire”
Supporting Actress-Musical: Beverley Knight, “Sylvia”
Supporting Actor-Musical: Zubin Varla, “Tammy Faye”
Director: Phelim McDermott, “My Neighbor Totoro”
Original score or new orchestrations: Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”
Theater Choreography: Matt Cole, “Newsies”
New Opera Production: “Alcina” at the Royal Opera
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: William Kentridge for “Sibyl”
New Dance Production: Ivan Michael Blackstock’s “Traplord”
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Dickson Mbi
Set Design: Tom Pye, “My Neighbor Totoro”
Lighting Design: Jessica Hun Hang Yun, “My Neighbor Totoro”
Sound Design: Tony Gayle, “My Neighbor Totoro”
Costume Design: Kimie Nakano, “My Neighbor Totoro”
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “The P Word,” Bush Theatre
Lifetime Achievement: Derek Jacobi
Special Award: Arlene Phillips