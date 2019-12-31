Year in Review: Entertainment

(CNN Newsource) – From big box office to celebrity scandals and from Lizzo to Keanu, it was a wild year in entertainment.

Disney dominated in 2019, completing its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. It also owned the box office, breaking its own yearly ticket sales record with more than $10 billion globally, led by “Avengers: Endgame” which made a worldwide record $2.8 billion.

Domestically, Disney had six of the year’s seven top-grossing films, and that was before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hit theaters! Disney also started its own streaming service, Disney+, amassing more than 10 million subscribers within days of launch. But it wasn’t the only new combatant in the streaming wars: Apple TV+ also joined the fray, taking on more established services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

2019 didn’t bring George R. R. Martin’s long-awaited last two books in his “Song of Ice and Fire” series, but on TV, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” ended its eight-season run with a lot of dead characters and more than a few fan complaints.

The lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” prompted new investigations into the singer, who now faces federal charges in Illinois and New York related to sexual misconduct. He’s pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in Chicago.

Also in the windy city, actor Jussie Smollett told police two men attacked him, yelling racist and homophobic slurs. After investigation, police arrested Smollett, accusing him of staging the assault, though he denied that and the charges were eventually dropped.

In Los Angeles, rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle was killed outside his clothing store. We also lost filmmaker John Singleton, and actor Luke Perry, both to massive strokes and both in their early 50’s.

Two Hollywood actresses were among the 50 plus peopel charged in the college admissions scandal. Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty, admitting she paid $15,000 to boost her daughters SAT scores and served 11 days in federal prision.

Lori Loughlin and her husband deny allegations they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California under false pretenses. They face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

The year’s breakout music star? Lizzo.

The relentlessly positive singer, songwriter and rapper hit #1 on the Billboard chart with her self-empowerment anthem “Truth Hurts.” She brought down the house with performances from the VMA’s to NPR, led the Grammy nominations, and even popped up on the big screen in “Hustlers.” It’s not wonder Time Magazine named her its Entertainer of the Year.

Selena Gomez returned with “Lose You To Love Me,” from her first album since 2015, when she revealed she has the auto-immune disease Lupus.

And Keanu Reeves was everywhere in 2019: starring in “John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum,” lending his voice to “Toy Story 4,” popping up in the trailer for the videogame “Cyberpunk 2077,” playing an over-the-top verson of himself in “Always Be My Maybe,” and even showing up in the trailer for ” The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

