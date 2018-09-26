'The Naked Magicians' coming to DPAC in October
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - "The Naked Magicians," a magic duo from Australia who perform magic shows naked, will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center in October.
Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne stopped by CBS 17's studios on Tuesday to perform a trick and talk about their upcoming performances — check out the video above.
The Naked Magicians will be at DPAC on Oct. 5 and 6. And yes, true to the their name, they will be performing naked.
Click here for more information and tickets. This is an 18+ show.
