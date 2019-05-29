Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) [ + - ]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50 percent.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3 percent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

